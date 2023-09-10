The advertisement was noticed on a counter with plums at the Butyrsky market in the capital. The photo was published in Telegram-Moscow News channel.

“Plum is medicinal. It weakens gently and quietly, without interrupting sleep,” is written on a piece of paper attached to the counter next to the fruit.

What they saw made netizens laugh. “And in the morning you wake up in a pile of plums”, “The best marketer”, “I think I’ll take raspberries”, “KFC is better for such purposes”, “And if you don’t wash it, the healing effect will double!” – users commented.

Earlier it was reported that at the market in Moscow’s Khamovniki they began to sell fruit at a price of 0.5 kilograms.