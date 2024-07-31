As usual, the animated cutscenes of Atlus games are always very well-crafted and enjoyable to watch and in this case it is a short introduction that gives us an idea of ​​the state of tension and contrasts in the United Kingdom of Euchronia.

Atlus released a new fully animated trailer a few hours ago Metaphor: ReFantazio which you can view in the player below. The video briefly introduces the protagonist and his fairy companion Gallica as they arrive in the royal capital of Grad Trad.

The Tournament of the Throne

As previously revealed, the kingdom is in turmoil after the assassination of its king. To make matters worse, royal magic is invoked, a powerful spell that unleashes the Tournament of the Throne: the election of the new ruler, which allows any individual, regardless of race or social status, to become the new King, thus sparking a heated power struggle.

In all this, the protagonist, accompanied by the fairy Gallica, will have to find a way to break the curse that grips the prince, the legitimate heir to the throne, who is believed to be dead throughout the country. To do so, he will travel the kingdom, make alliances and participate in person in the Throne Tournament.

If this video wasn’t enough for you, just yesterday Atlus also released a substantial video of almost 20 minutes that delves into various aspects of this promising and ambitious JRPG. We remind you that the game is scheduled to launch inOctober 11, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.