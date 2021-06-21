Final Fantasy is not a strange franchise to the animated world. Although perhaps many remember the failure that was Spirits Within, proposals like Brotherhood they have shown steps in the right direction. Now today it has been reported that an animated series of Final Fantasy IX is already in development.

According to Kids Screen, Cyber ​​Group Studios, a French animation studio, has reached a co-development and co-production contract with Square Enix to create an animated series based on the adventures of Zidane and his companions, which is focused on children between eight and 13 years of age.

However, you had better not expect some kind of breakthrough in the next few months. Currently the animation team is working on their bible, a document with all the information necessary for the program, and once they have this done, they will look for a platform to distribute the cartoon.

Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber ​​Group Studios, has mentioned that expect the series of FFIX goes into production between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. This was what he commented on the matter:

“Games have great potential for joint visualization. For those who know Final Fantasy IX, this will be a [introducción]. And for those who don’t, this will immerse them in a universe that they will love. “

At the moment it is unknown if this animated series will be a faithful adaptation of the game that Squaresoft gave us in 2000, or yes it will be a reimagining of the most important events of this story. We hope to have more information in the future.

Via: Kids Screen