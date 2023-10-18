“It has been very hard to edit the videos,” several of those involved in the dismantling of an animal abuse network that introduced 357 dogs and 51 cats into Spain explained after a press conference. The videos are the images captured by the police in the 12 searches they carried out (three stores, three farms, two veterinary clinics and several homes) and where they found the 400 animals, many of them sick. All of them were smaller than what was stated on their health records, and some had traveled from Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary, when they were just a few weeks old. Without vaccines and without the minimum three months to be sold, future owners paid between 500 and 2,000 euros for puppies that often ended up dying. The alleged ringleader of the network, Efrén A., 36 years old, with a history of similar acts, has been remanded in preventive detention. “It is an exceptional measure,” celebrate the agents involved in the dismantling of the organization that had been active for at least eight years. In that time, they have moved “thousands of animals,” police sources say.

Satisfaction is widespread in the four police forces that carried out the joint investigation: the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Barcelona Urban Police, the National Police and the Civil Guard. Together they have dealt a severe blow to an organization made up of 13 people, including the alleged leader, a man who started very young in the world of dog and cat breeding and who is linked to at least 18 companies in the sector. Among those arrested, there is also a veterinarian in Barcelona, ​​where two clinics were also registered “under the control of those investigated with the intention of deceiving clients and the administrations” by “continuously” committing all types of “infractions” to “ camouflage the true origin of the diseases and pathologies developed by the puppies” when they were already with their owners. During the operation, they also found eight animal carcasses.

The operation was born in 2020, in an inspection of the Bitxets store, located in Barcelona, ​​where the Urban Police found 33 sick animals, in a premises plagued with irregularities that was finally closed. The police then began an investigation, with the help of the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and the 21st Court of Investigation of Barcelona, ​​which made it possible to discover a network of breeding, transport and sale of animals, without the mandatory controls or health guarantees. “There was a case of people who bought a dog, it got sick and died. As they claimed, they gave him another animal that suffered the same fate. And so on up to three times,” explains one of the investigators of the case.

Some puppies were raised in centers in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary, and from there, on trips that lasted more than 20 hours, they were transported in overcrowded conditions, without hygienic or sanitary measures, or medical control, in non-approved vehicles. The animals became ill and infected each other, after living in unhealthy conditions that the police claim also occurred in breeding centers located directly in Spain. Especially harsh were the conditions in one of these places located in Vilopriu (Girona), police sources explain, where one of the rescued puppies had to have a leg amputated.

The police rescued the animals on September 20. Since then, they have been in the custody of the protectors, subjected to a quarantine to ensure that they recover properly from the diseases they contracted. Subsequently, they will be fostered by families who want to adopt them. At the same time, they are carrying out an asset study of those involved in the organization. The agents assure that during the years that it has remained active, its members have earned “a lot of money”, which has been demonstrated through the high lifestyle of some involved, with high-end homes, top-of-the-line cars and vacations in luxury resorts. luxury.

The key to their economic success is that they trafficked animals that they bought for 300 euros, without any health or animal welfare guarantee, which they then resold for 1,500, police sources explain. The females were subjected to a regime of exploitation, and were forced to breed every time they were in heat, to obtain maximum performance, without considering the well-being of the animal. “It is a transnational organization for the transportation, breeding and sale of animals,” said National Police inspector Juanjo Castro, at a press conference. “The animals were in an aberrant situation,” said Captain Humberto Quiroga, of the Civil Guard.

The stores intervened, like the veterinary clinics, remain open, as explained by the police officers. “But without animals,” said the mayor of the Urban Guard Juan Guzmán, regarding the establishments that sell dogs and cats. “If they want to do it, they have to do it well,” he stressed. To dismantle the network, the agents have also acted against people who did not have a degree in veterinary medicine, but who treated sick animals when someone complained to the establishments where they had purchased them. “A kind of fake hospital“, detailed the head of Environment of the Mossos, Víctor Cosialls.

The police have also confirmed that the organization had moved part of the business outside of Spain, due to pressure from investigators. In Andorra, the agents have acted against a pet store. They have also verified that one of the main people involved had opened a store selling animals in Dubai.

