A passenger boycotted Frontier and complained about a worker who rolled her eyes.

An angry Frontier passenger launched a boycott of the airline over a gate change shortly before departure and found support online. The publication drew attention to the girl’s complaint The Sun.

It is clarified that a traveler named Tamika missed her plane from Atlanta to an unspecified city because the carrier suddenly changed the gate. She had to cross the airport to get to the right terminal, but all her efforts were in vain. The passenger never got on board, so she decided to boycott the airline on social networks.

“The rebooking fee is 99 dollars (9.1 thousand rubles). The next direct flight isn’t until Monday morning, and it’s Saturday now,” Tamika said, also complaining that the airline worker refused to help her and rolled her eyes.

