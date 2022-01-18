An angry elephant in the Isimangaliso Wetland National Park in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, attacked an SUV with tourists during a safari and overturned it. The incident was caught on video drew attention edition of the New York Post.

The incident occurred when an elephant suddenly chased a family of four, including two children. People were driving through the national park. Other motorists filmed the incident on video. The 21 second footage shows an elephant attacking a white Ford SUV.

Frightened bystanders frantically honk in hopes of scaring off the angry elephant, but the animal continues to roll the car onto the roof. Hoping to save the passengers, the driver tells the woman next to him, “Call them.” To which she replies, “I don’t know who to call.”

As a result of the incident, the family was in shock, but received minor injuries. Representatives of the park administration promised to investigate the reasons for the aggressive behavior of the elephant.

Earlier it was reported that an angry elephant in the Indian district of Mayurbhanj, Odisha (Orissa), chased a passenger bus and broke a window. The actions of the animal frightened the passengers of the vehicle, but none of them were injured.