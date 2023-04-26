The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a man should pay the owner of a tailoring shop an amount of 10,640 dirhams, in compensation for smashing the shop’s windows and disrupting work with it.

In the details, Khayyat filed a lawsuit against a customer, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 5 thousand and 640 dirhams and obligated him to pay 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages incurred by the defendant’s action and with a delay interest of 12% from the date of the claim until the date of payment. In addition to the fees and expenses, pointing out that the defendant stormed the clothing sewing shop and caused material damage to it amounting to 5 thousand and 640 dirhams, and also caused the shop’s customers to refrain from dealing with it as a result of that storming, and the defendant was convicted of that act under a criminal ruling, while he did not The defendant appears despite being announced

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that the Civil Transactions Law stipulates that every damage to a third party obliges its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage, noting that what is proven from the papers and the penal judgment is that the cause of the damage to the property of the plaintiff is the fault of the defendant who deliberately damaged it. Glass of the facility owned by the plaintiff.

The court confirmed that the defendant’s mistake was proven, and that the plaintiff had presented an invoice worth 5,640 dirhams, which he decided was the value of repairing the damage to the glass of the institution caused by the defendant, and it was not challenged by the defendant, and therefore the defendant’s liability is occupied by the plaintiff with an amount The bill is the value of what has been repaired, especially since the defendant did not appear before the court to pay the lawsuit with any defense or defense against it, and the court did not establish the defendant’s innocence of that amount.

Regarding the request for the rest of the compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s error is proven and may result in damage represented in the exposure of the shop to malfunction and deprivation of the plaintiff from benefiting from it. Thousands of dirhams as compensatory compensation for all the damages suffered by him, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand and 640 dirhams according to the reasons and expenses, and the rest of the requests were rejected.