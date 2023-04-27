The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered a man to pay 10,640 dirhams to the owner of a sewing shop, in compensation for smashing the shop’s windows and obstructing work in it.

In the details, a tailor filed a lawsuit against a customer, who demanded that he pay 5,640 dirhams to him and oblige him to pay 50,000 dirhams in compensation for the damages incurred by the defendant, indicating that the customer stormed the sewing shop and caused material damage amounting to 5,640 dirhams. This caused the shop’s customers to refrain from dealing with him as a result of that break-in, and he was convicted of that under a criminal ruling.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that it is established from the papers and the criminal judgment that the cause of the damage to the plaintiff’s property was the fault of the defendant who deliberately damaged the glass of the facility owned by the plaintiff.

The court confirmed that the defendant’s mistake was fixed, and that the plaintiff submitted an invoice amounting to 5,640 dirhams, the value of repairing the damage to the store’s glass caused by the defendant, and it was not appealed by the defendant, and therefore the defendant’s liability is occupied by the plaintiff with the amount of the invoice, the value of what was repaired. Especially since the defendant did not appear before the court in order to present the lawsuit with any plea or defense that would harm it, and the court did not establish the defendant’s innocence of that amount.

Regarding the request for the rest of the compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s error is fixed and may result in damage represented in the exposure of the shop to malfunction and deprivation of the plaintiff from benefiting from it, and there is a causal relationship between the error and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him for that damage. He reimbursed all the damages he suffered, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10 thousand and 640 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.