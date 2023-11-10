We look at each other with hatred, we yell at each other, we fight as much as we can. We hate others, we despise them, we want them to know it, we like them to know it. Argentina has become an angry country. It was, for many years, a melancholic country: tango was its most eloquent representation. But to exercise melancholy you need a past to miss: Argentina has not produced one for so long that its nostalgia becomes impractical.

Steeped in its melancholy, Argentina was, at the same time, an optimistic country: nostalgia was compensated by hope for a future. The immigrants who mourned their homeland and broke their backs consoled themselves by thinking that their children would be “doctors,” that the country’s progress would drag them along and vice versa. But Argentina has not offered any future for so long that this optimism no longer makes sense.

So, without pasts or happy futures, only the present remains: the suffering of a present in the open. A present fact of loss and despair, of complaints and resentments. Argentina became a culture of anger, of lamentation, of insult: the ways in which helplessness is expressed. The Argentines knew how to be rebels; now they grumble. Because rebellion requires, despite everything, a direction, a goal: you are a rebel to achieve something. Complaint, on the other hand, is pure loss: I am like this, I don’t know how I could be better, I regret it, I cry—and I look for someone to blame.

That’s why, I suppose, in Argentina so many hate so many. So many wish so many evils – starting with death and continuing with much worse things, like losing the game on Sunday. Sometimes they are violent in fact; They almost always are with words.

(You will excuse me for dwelling on banal examples, but there are issues where banality rules. We know that The vast majority, after expressing their opinion, ends with an insult to the tweeter to whom they reply: stupid, idiot, idiot, pissed old man, son of a bitch. It is as if my compatriots do not trust the strength of their arguments: none are complete without the personal attack that finishes them off. The insult seems to be the way of integrating that defining element of the current Argentine conversation: the “feeling.” Understood as that soccer aftertaste that consists of ascribing oneself to something—a team, a politician, a “homeland.” “— because the heart demands it, which has its reasons that reason ignores. So many Argentines revel in feeling as an irrational way of processing the world. They are angry and they boast about it: it makes them feel more alive, more armored.

That is why his most globalized creation is the most representative: the songs of the soccer fans. These songs are our greatest cultural export: they are shouted from Peru to Japan passing through the Azteca stadium or the Camp Nou. And they always come loaded with insults, with verbal violence against others, because they are moved by feeling: “We already set fire to the chicken coop,/ we ran San Lorenzo in Boedo,/ Avellaneda is defended by a police officer./ Oh oh what Whores are the united fans./ I want you to know that Xeneize is my joy,/ even if you don’t understand, I give my life for Boca./ When I die I don’t want any flowers,/ I want a cloth that has these colors./ And come on, go on, go on, Bo…”)

The feeling makes you feel alive, whole, a participant in something. And anger works for a while: it gives you the illusion that you are acting. In the medium term it gets complicated: it doesn’t allow you to think much. On the contrary, it clouds you, it emboldens you, it makes you see things as easy that are not. The Argentine anger has two main sources: that unbearable reality in which the majority feels in a quake, skating downhill without possible mooring, and the “feelings”: I belong to this or I belong to that, I hate those others and Let them all go to hell, your mother’s pussy.

The elections on Sunday the 19th are going to be the consecration of anger as a way of life, of defining life: millions are going to vote against, they do not want to elect one but reject the other. Two gentlemen fight to get half plus one of their compatriots to vote for them while more than half of their compatriots say they would never vote for one and more than the other half say they would never vote for the other. How will they do, then, to achieve the necessary percentages? Thanks to the magic of blank and canceled votes, which are not counted and can be large.

In these angry elections, Javier Milei is king. Milei is an Argentine tweeter: a few slogans, a lot of feeling, a lot of resentment, threats, insults. Milei is hatred, a channel for a hatred that he did not know how to direct. What was decisive in his rise was his ability to express the rage around him: his violence. Violence against women, against social justice, against anyone who does not have his opinion. For 40 years there was a pact—democracy—that sought to remove violence from the political game. Parading around with a chainsaw is Mr. Milei’s clumsy way of announcing that he broke that pact.

(Javier Milei reminds me a lot of a certain Galtieri, a markedly alcoholic Argentine general and president who launched his poorly equipped and commanded army to occupy those southern islands, 1982, because he believed that it would be enough for him to scare the English, that he would beat them. with the shirt.” With that broken strength he managed to get the majority of the Argentines to support him, cheer him on and sing with joy that we are going to burst and other grandstand bravado; he continued telling them that they won and that everything was fine until a day, suddenly, he confessed the resounding defeat to them.)

If Milei is a faithful representative of these times, Massa is, in some way, countercultural: he tries to appear serene, calm. His problem is that this calmness wants to hide his traps, his deceptions. Massa is one who speaks smiling to lie with his smile, one whose renunciations do not need to be assumed because they are so noticeable. One that justifies his rival: so many voters say that “the first objective is to remove the Peronists like Massa, we will see the rest later” and that “at least we don’t know Milei, we don’t know what he is going to do; Massa, on the other hand, we know too well.” Political analysts do not always factor in the burden of living day after day with a failure that has already lasted 20 years.

Massa defends himself with worn-out words. Her character would be another version of Argentine popular poetry, an older one: not the field songs but the gauchesca. “Become a friend of the judge./ Don’t give him something to complain about/ and when he wants to get angry/ you should shrink,/ because it’s always nice to have/ a palenque and go scratch yourself,” said Old Vizcacha in 1879 to Martín Fierro, the national hero, a deserted gaucho persecuted by the law.

The “judges” are now politicians, businessmen, union members and other powerful people. And of course they change all the time, so the ways of befriending—their weaknesses, their prices—change with them. But Massa knows how to interpret them, question them, interest them in his plans and eat them with potatoes: he is the best in that noble art of telling everyone what he wants to hear and getting out of him what he doesn’t want to give him. And he even manages to convince—not with shouts but with whispers—that he is not who he is, that he does not do what he does, that everything in life is a dream and dreams with bread would be more dreams.

Thus, between opportunism and anger, two styles were created, two ways of deceiving others: one more elaborate, another more abrupt: the Rogue against the Unlawful. They are two central forms of Argentina, only the violence seems more current, more revulsive; the picaresque is older, old evils can be attributed to it.

One of the two – the polls are very tied, slight mileista advantage – is going to win the elections and be left with the cow in their arms. The two will face each other this Sunday in a TV debate that promises violence and could be decisive — or not. Meanwhile, so many Argentines continue with the question on the tip of their tongues, they share it, they try to answer it: between a fraudster and a crazy person, which one will be less horrible to govern us?

If the Rogue wins, it is most likely that the slow decline—slow depending on how you look at it—will continue and continue, an old bottomless barrel, a known path to disaster. If the Desaforado wins, the most likely thing is that everything will be precipitated: that his delusional ideas, his delusions without any idea, his intolerance, the weakness of his power, his permanent aggressions, turn his mandate into a terminal conflict , the gross fire. Something different, new, could emerge from his ashes—as opposed to the long decay that the other promises. Surely the Argentine process would be much more interesting if Milei won. That you live in interesting times is an old gypsy curse: that process could be so hard, so painful for so many, that many of us are very afraid of it coming.

And yet it lurks, because there are many others who want it: a country, we said, that revels in violence.

