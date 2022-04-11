Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The English star Jesse Lingard has almost completely moved away from playing with his Manchester United team, since the arrival of German interim coach Ralph Rangnick in the last winter transfer market, and he has played only 3 basic matches in various competitions, including one match during the Rangink era, and the other two games with Norwegian former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the total minutes he played in these three matches amounted to 392 minutes, and he scored only two goals and assisted one goal.

Some English clubs sought his services in the last winter transfer market, and before that the last summer Mercato, but the United management refused to give up on him, hoping that Rangnick would involve him in the matches, which only happened once.

And the Mirror newspaper reported that Lingard is ready to leave Old Trafford next summer, as his contract with United expires next June. The two clubs that have sought to include him in England are Newcastle and West Ham United, but his “compass” appears to be heading towards Italy, where Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma are competing to obtain his services “for free”, and it seems that Lingard is seriously considering the offers of these clubs. The Italian, in search of another experience and a new challenge outside England, and if Lingard chooses the “wolves” of Rome, he will meet with Jose Mourinho, his former coach at Manchester United, whom he admires very much and knows well his capabilities as a striker.

It is noteworthy that Jesse Lingard, born on December 15, 1992 (age 29), began his professional career as a Manchester United player in 2011, but was loaned several times to Leicester City (12/2013), Birmingham City (13/2014), Brighton (2014) and Derby County (2015). West Ham United 2021. He played for the England under-17 and under-21 teams, and joined the first team in 2016, where he played 32 matches and scored 6 goals.