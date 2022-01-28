Produced in the Côtes de Provence appellation of origin with Granache, Cinsault and Vermentino grapes (which there is better known as Rolle), the Whispering Angel wine has become a world reference for the rosés of southeastern France.

Now owned by the LVMH conglomerate, which in 2019 acquired 55% of Sacha Lichine’s Château d’Esclans, the label was named after a mystical evocation: “In the Esclans Valley, the angels whisper. If you drink that wine, you can hear them,” Lichine said. On sale in Brazil for R$ 369.

