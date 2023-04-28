A monumental angel for a ‘Spring of rebirth’. It is the sculpture inaugurated today at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, in the presence of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. The work – explains the ministry in a note – was donated by the National Association of Police Officers of Rome “to show gratitude to the Spallanzani staff and, ideally, to all the health facilities that have shown a spirit of sacrifice without precedents during the Covid-19 emergency”.

“I thank the State Police, the National Association of Police Officers and the artist Giorgio Bisanti for this welcome gift. Spallanzani has always stood out for a communication that would instill serenity and courage in citizens in facing the toughest battle since the post-war period A battle that we won thanks to all the Italians. Now, as this statue symbolizes, and as I have long maintained, it is ‘Spring of rebirth’. I am convinced that we will emerge stronger from this pandemic by implementing actions that will allow us to overcome the limits that have emerged over the last few years: starting from school and transport up to young people and their restlessness, passing through the strengthening of the National Health Service and the implementation of all the necessary reforms. To never go back”. Thus the general director of the INMI Spallanzani of Rome Francesco Vaia commending the statue of the monumental angel ‘Spring of rebirth’.

The work bears witness to the strong feeling of institutional cohesion and gratitude to the staff of Spallanzani and, ideally, to all the health facilities in our country which have shown an unprecedented spirit of sacrifice, remarked from the INMI. The title of the work takes up a concept expressed several times, in recent months, by the director Vaia: after the wounds inflicted on Italy by the pandemic, now the long-awaited “Spring of Rebirth” has finally arrived.