Paleontologists have discovered traces of an ancient ichthyosaur (a marine dinosaur) in the Swiss Alps.

It weighed 80 tons, and its length exceeded 20 meters. This was announced Thursday, April 28, by the press office of the University of Bonn, Germany.

“We assume that these ichthyosaurs were specialized in catching fish that lived in the depths of the sea,” said Heinz Furer, curator of the Museum of Paleontology in Zurich, Switzerland. He died in such ancient shallows.”

Forer and his colleagues discovered traces of the largest ichthyosaur on Earth to date, and its size is comparable to that of the largest contemporary whale.

The fossils of the skeleton of the said ichthyosaur were discovered in a remote and inaccessible area of ​​the canton (Grissens) in the Swiss Alps. This area contains rocks from the end of the Triassic period, which formed at the bottom of shallow seas about 205 million years ago.

The analysis conducted by the scientists indicated that the discovered traces belong to an ichthyosaur whose mass exceeded 80 tons and its length was at least 20 meters. Scientists assumed that the beast belonged to the genus Shastasauridae of giant ichthyosaurs, according to “rt”.

The team of scientists hopes that future excavations in the Alps and other mountains formed at the site of the ancient ocean (Tethys) will allow the discovery of more fossilized traces of these ancient monsters. Their study will help clarify an ecological niche and understand why no other ichthyosaur fossils have been discovered in the Mesozoic rocks.