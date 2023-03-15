How was “Khawabi” found?

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the mayor of the town of Douma, Asad Issa, said that “the municipality was in the process of restoring the old antique market on the outskirts of the town,” and explained the following:

Workers discovered, during excavation, 4 large pottery jars, which were likely used to store oil and grain.

The mayor asked to stop the excavation process, and informed the Antiquities Directorate at the Ministry of Culture, which in turn told him to inspect the site in the coming hours.

There were no gold pieces inside the boxes, as was rumored on the pages of social networking sites.

The municipality put up a fence and guards at the place where the antiquities were found.

The town of Duma is 800 meters above sea level.

According to the town’s elders, Al-Khawabi may date back to the establishment of the market, in 1840, that is, 250 years ago.

What is the importance of finding ancient artifacts in the town of Jardiya?

These urns shed light on the history of the region and thus increase its tourism value.

When any artifacts are found in Lebanon, the Antiquities Directorate of the Ministry of Culture inspects and evaluates them.

The artifacts are transferred to the National Museum in Beirut, which houses most of the antiquities discovered on Lebanese soil, for restoration and display.

It will open the way for further discoveries

Dr. Samar Karam, from the General Directorate of Antiquities, noted, in contact with Sky News Arabia, the importance of this subject, especially finding these antiquities in the town of Douma, in the vicinity of which there are some archaeological sites.

This discovery will open the way for the General Directorate of Antiquities to more discoveries, according to the rules followed in the excavation process, to find out the type of antiquities and whether there are others in the place.

What was it used for?

For his part, genealogy expert and historian Fouad Trabelsi told Sky News Arabia: