In the Krasnodar Territory, during the construction of a road junction of the federal highways A-146 Krasnodar – Verkhnebakansky and A-290 Novorossiysk – Kerch, road workers discovered an ancient necropolis where there were more than 20 burials. This was reported on December 15 press service FKU Uprdor “Chernomorye”

On an area of ​​about 2 thousand square meters. m, a site of an ancient burial ground was discovered, which dates back to the 4th–3rd centuries. BC. They have preserved to this day the personal belongings of the buried, which, according to myths, were supposed to accompany them in the afterlife. Here archaeologists found ruins of amphorae and tableware left over from funeral feasts.

According to scientists, the ancient settlement, next to which there was a necropolis, could be located on the site of the village of Verkhnebakansky. Archaeologists suggest that representatives of local Hellenized tribes lived there.

“Reconstructing the lifestyle of the buried is also part of our work. On the other hand, ancient authors left very little evidence of barbarians on the outskirts of the ecumene. Even taking into account the fact that we found the burial of a warrior and his horse, it is not necessary to say that there was a fortified settlement or outpost nearby. <...> Some of those buried were most likely related, because they ended up in the same grave. In addition to male burials, there are also female ones,” said Irina Rukavishnikova, senior researcher at the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to Rukavishnikova, upon completion of the research work, the artifacts will be transferred to the Novorossiysk Historical Museum-Reserve.

In May, it became known that over the past year, archaeologists have discovered 20 sites and burials in six districts of the Irkutsk region.

According to the deputy service for the protection of cultural heritage sites in the region, Maria Nazarova, the discovered archaeological heritage sites are unique sources of information about the origin and development of the culture of the ancient population of the region from the Stone Age to the Middle Ages.