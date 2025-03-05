An ancient employee declares that a man who said he was from the CNI investigated the Iranian producer who paid Churches

An old 360 Global Media employee, the producer created with Iranian capital that paid Pablo Iglesias for the La Tuerka program, has declared at the National Court that he received visits for approximately one year of an individual who identified himself as an agent of the National Intelligence Center, and to whom he showed internal documentation of the company in the meetings they held.

The declaration of this former manager of the company has occurred within the framework of the case that investigates police maneuvers against Podemos during the last PP government. The witness has set these visits between 2015 and 2016 and has said that the visits he received from this alleged CNI agent took place at his home, they report Eldiario.es sources present in the statement. The witness has been shown a document published by ABC and has recognized its letter.

The request of the witness’s statement was made by the private accusation, which we are exercising, in relation to the conversations seized to which it was number two of Interior, Francisco Martínez, in which he addresses with two police officers the alleged payments of the producer to the then leader of Podemos. Martínez and the police are listed as investigated. The witness has assured before the judge that she did not deliver documentation although she showed the alleged CNI agent the documentation of the producer she requested.

The data on the alleged financing of Podemos by the Iranian regime ended up in the so -called PISA Report, a dossier without signature or seal of any police unit whose content was despised by the National Court, the Supreme Court and the Court of Accounts. The dosier was published by several media coinciding with the beginning of the conversations between Podemos and PSOE after the 2015 elections overlooking government formation.

This Tuesday, the policeman who signs the information requirement made to a hotel in Madrid where several Venezuelan hierarchs tried to obtain the residence in exchange for alleged compromising information for purple training has also declared. The letter is dated May 3, 2016 and was reproduced by Publico.es.

The policeman has told Pedraz that he went to the hotel by order of the Deputy Operational Director of the Police at that time, Eugenio Pino, also charged in the cause and architect of the Political Brigade that acted during the first legislature of Mariano Rajoy. Pino was not the superior director of the agent although the Internal Affairs Unit depends on the Operational Deputy Directorate.

The police required the information that consists of several people, including Claudia Guillén and her husband, Adrián José Velásquez. She had been responsible for the Venezuelan treasure and personal nurse of Hugo Chávez. Velásquez joined the personal guard of the Venezuelan president and acted as his edecan. Both lived in the Dominican Republic as suspected of money laundering when their name appeared in the Panama roles. They took a flight to Spain and here they tried to stay.

The National Court asks the police to report all Podemos and its leaders during the PP government

However, Claudia Patricia Guillén was arrested in December 2020 in Spain, already with another police dome as a result of the change of government, and delivered to the United States in 2022. The organ directed by Claudia Patricia in Venezuela, the Fonden, was in charge of depositing the income that came from oil exports. According to judicial investigation, from Fonden transactions of change with foreign currency for personalities related to the government in exchange for bribes were manipulated. They never delivered documentation on Podemos to be prosecuted.