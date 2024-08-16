According to him we will see Nintendo’s new hardware in the first half of 2025 and it could cost less than $499 . These are a bit vague indications, but considering the source they come from they are still interesting.

Hideki Yasuda, analyst at Tokyo Securities, estimated the release date of Nintendo Switch 2 or Super Nintendo Switch if you like, as well as the initial price at which the console could be sold .

It should be noted that the latest news says that Nintendo Switch 2 will not make it to release during this fiscal year, so it will arrive after March 31, 2025. Doing a quick calculation, Yasuda’s estimates place it between April 1 and June 31, 2025.

Of course it is right to point out that for now we are still talking about hypotheses and speculationsso there is nothing official. In any case, Yasuda claims to have received the information from various internal sources, which he evidently considers reliable.

According to reports, the new Nintendo Switch will have performance lower than PlayStation 4 Probut superior to the PlayStation 4. Considering that it should maintain its hybrid nature, this is excellent news and a significant step forward compared to the Nintendo Switch, at least in terms of raw power.