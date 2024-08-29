“Since its launch in 2020, the price of a PS5 (with disc) in Japan has increased by a total of 60%, while the PS5 (Digital) has increased by a total of 82.5%,” Ahmad explained, before continuing to explain the situation: “Sony cites a difficult external situation, including fluctuations in the global economy, as the reason for the price increases. Japan is an extreme case, but other markets have also seen 1 or 2 price increases, which is a unique situation for consoles. “

Analyst Daniel Ahmad, also known as ZhugeEX, has explained in a post on X what could be the reason for the price increase of PlayStation 5 in Japan for a completely new situation for the video game market.

Weak Yen

In short, we are faced with a completely new situation, considering that In the past, console prices were cut after a few years of presence on the marketnot increased.

“The Yen weak against dollar It’s definitely one of the reasons,” Ahmad continued. “In 2020, the PS5 launched for the equivalent of $480, which is now $345, so the increases bring the PS5 back to $550.”

“Another factor [che ha portato all’aumento] it’s probably the slowdown in exports of Japanese consoles to other marketsespecially China. Sony is trying to normalize prices globally to avoid selling a large amount of units in a single market below production costs.”

In short, the situation is decidedly complicated and Sony’s move aims to offset several issues. “Of course, the decision will impact Japanese gamers. In the short term, there will be an increase in purchases to avoid the price increase starting September 2. In the medium and long term, playing on HD consoles will be more expensive and PS5 Pro will cost even more.”

Ahmad finally notes that this painting will have “an impact also on the price of the Nintendo Switch successor in Japan. It’s unlikely that Nintendo will be able to price it as low as the original Switch at launch.”