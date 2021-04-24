A new tourist cluster will appear in the Saki region on the western coast of Crimea, which will become an analogue of Turkish Antalya, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government Yevgeny Kabanov said on April 24.

According to him, the construction of all the necessary infrastructure will be provided by the state. The construction of the recreational facilities will be carried out by investors who are already showing interest in the project.

The approximate area of ​​the cluster is about 500 hectares with a five-kilometer beach line.

“In fact, a new modern resort will be built on the western coast of Crimea,” Kabanov stressed.

On April 21, the head of the republic, Sergei Aksenov, spoke about the readiness of Crimea to receive tourists in the upcoming holiday season. He assured that the region is fully prepared to accept the flow of travelers predicted after the news of Turkey’s closure.

As writes “Gazeta.ru“, In 2021 Crimea is expected to receive more than 6 million tourists, which is 20% more than in the previous year. According to Aksenov, the success of the holiday season will depend on the rate of vaccination on the peninsula.

On April 15, Russia limited air traffic with Turkey and Tanzania until June 1 due to the worsening situation with COVID-19 in these countries.

Later, on April 20, Rospotrebnadzor ordered Russians arriving from these states before May 1 to take a coronavirus test twice. At the airports, specialists will selectively test foreigners for the presence of coronavirus infection.