The An-26 plane, taking off from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Magadan, rolled off the runway. This was reported on April 1 in the Telegram channel of the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office.

“Today at the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Elizovo) international airport, while taxiing the AN-26 aircraft on the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Magadan flight, the aircraft was allowed to roll off the runway. According to preliminary data, 28 passengers were registered for the flight. The causes of the incident are being clarified,” the department said in a statement.

It is noted that the Kamchatka Transport Prosecutor's Office has organized an inspection of the implementation of flight safety legislation, during which an assessment will be made of compliance with mandatory requirements for the maintenance of the runway, as well as the readiness of airport services.

The airport press service noted that the flight will be operated by a reserve aircraft at 13:00 local time. The situation is absolutely normal.

Earlier, on March 16, the plane skidded off the runway at Nogliki airport on Sakhalin. According to preliminary information, the aircraft with two crew members on board was performing a charter technical flight on the route Nogliki – Sakhalin.

On February 5, a source from Izvestia reported that when landing at Saransk airport, the plane rolled off the runway. According to the interlocutor, this happened due to heavy snowfall. There were 87 passengers and crew members on board, no injuries.