In the Ryazan region of Russia, where a large-scale fire began on the territory of a former military unit, accompanied by explosions of ammunition, traffic along the “Caspian” highway was blocked.

As reported Interfax, at first it was about the evacuation of the inhabitants of the village, located three kilometers from the landfill, in the area of ​​which the grass began to burn. However, it soon became known that it was about the evacuation of residents of 10 settlements. At the moment, nothing has been reported about the victims and injured.

In the meantime, videos from the scene of the emergency are being posted in Russian publics, including taken from the air.…

Later it became known that already 14 settlements were being taken away from their houses.

Illustrative image by code404 from Pixabay.

