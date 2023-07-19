In Crimea, near the village of Alekseevka, an ammunition depot caught fire, the Tavrida highway was blocked

An ammunition depot caught fire in Crimea. This is reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

The incident occurred at a training ground in the Kirovsky district near the village of Alekseevka. Local residents said that they heard explosions within a radius of five kilometers from the fire site for two hours. Initially, no one was hurt. Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov in his Telegram channel confirmed fire fact.

The reasons for the incident are not known.

The evacuation of the population is being prepared from the area of ​​the fire

Aksyonov said that a temporary evacuation of residents of four settlements – more than two thousand people – is planned from the danger zone. An operational headquarters has been deployed, all specialized services are working on the spot.

Currently, firefighters continue to put out the fire. There is no danger to residential buildings.

Also, because of the fire, a section of the Tavrida highway was blocked from the 118th to the 130th kilometer. Transport is redirected along the regional road through the settlements of Stary Krym and Pervomayskoye.

Temporary traffic pattern on the highway “Tavrida”

Rail transport is operating normally, said Minister of Transport of Crimea Nikolai Lukashenko. According to him, the trains arrive on schedule.

Ammunition depot fires in 2022

On August 16, 2022, the detonation of ammunition was reported at a military depot near the settlements of Mayskoye and Azovskoye in northern Crimea. The explosions injured two people, one of whom was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity. The Ministry of Defense then said that the cause of the incident was sabotage. The department also said that due to the explosions, civilian objects were damaged, including power lines, residential buildings, a power plant and a railway.

Later, the head of the State Council of the region, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that the saboteurs who staged an explosion at a military warehouse in the Dzhankoy region of Crimea were coordinated by Ukraine. According to him, such decisions “are made not in some village”, but in Kyiv.

On August 18, an ammunition depot also caught fire in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. Then 89 people were evacuated. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that as a result of the emergency, 49 houses and a school in the Timonovsky rural settlement were damaged. He clarified that after examining damaged houses in four villages, “minor damage to the roof, facade and glazing” was revealed.

On August 31 of the same year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that every Russian military would feel a “Ukrainian response” for participating in a special operation. According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian army allegedly will not have a single safe base from the Crimea to the Kharkov region. He promised that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would destroy all warehouses and equipment.