Eugenea Collins, A 22 -year -old American girlsays it is the true Madeleine McCann. According to ‘Daily Mail’, the woman claims to have “DNA tests.” However, his words, who arrive the same week in which another girl who said to be the little one has been discredited.

In conversation with the ‘Daily Mail’, the American has indicated that she began to think that she was Maddie when she saw The Polish Julia Faustynarecently arrested, in an interview program and noticed the like and the little one. “In a way, his stupidity really helped me find my family,” he said.

The young woman has said that seeing the changes she would have experienced Madeleine made her believe that He was looking in the mirror. “I saw my photos on the Internet that said it had disappeared,” he added.

The American who claims to be the disappeared little girl in the Potugo Algarve was born on October 23, 2002, reports ‘Daily Mail’, while Maddie did it on May 12, 2003. As he said, the results of some DNA tests that It has been done claim that It is in 68% English and northwest Europe. Although it indicates that this would help reinforce her version, the young woman has no other link with the McCann family.









The woman denounces that she has never seen a birth certificate and that He began to suspect his family when he wanted to make a new ID and did not get any copy of it.

The young woman did not want to reveal her mother’s name, while she pointed out that she has photos of herself as a child with a dress similar to the one that the British girl wore in one of her last photos. Also He has assured that he has scars behind their ears and that is why “are different” to those of Madeleine.

On the other hand, he said that his assumption biological father could be one Of the main suspects of the case, Christian Brueckner.

“It looks like that they have told me that my biological father is a lifetime,” he added. Collins says he has never been related to that man, but that he recognized him “immediately” as soon as he saw Brueckner’s photographs.