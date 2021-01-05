Even under the Trump term in the United States, where nothing has happened as elsewhere for four years, the new president-elect must succeed the incumbent. What could be more commonplace in a country that claims to be one of the greatest democracies in the world, after an extraordinary presidency on all fronts. And yet, this passing of the baton is nothing ordinary. If Donald Trump will certainly not leave the mark of a great president, his four years in power are already engraved in the history of the United States as those of ruptures, upheavals and reconfigurations, both ideological and political, with a significant acceleration. these past twelve months.

2020 will have been undoubtedly “an American year”, as the title of our special issue expresses it, by the multiple crises and the fundamental movements which have affected the United States, with repercussions for certain planets: the uprising for the United States. equality between blacks and whites which followed the death of George Floyd; the Covid crisis and its catastrophic management by the Trump administration multiplying its devastating effects; the rise of the aspiration for an American socialism, carried by a large fringe of young people and new strong and feminine voices, in the wake of Bernie Sanders. Without forgetting the solid electoral anchoring of Trumpism, which does much more than resist.

It was this “American year”, when nothing went as planned, that Humanity decided to retrace, and which explains how Joe Biden, a candidate given lost on February 11, 2020 in the Democratic primary, won the presidency of the United States in December. Before this election transformed into a “referendum on Trumpism” (first chapter of our special issue), the coronavirus crisis occurred, this “disaster which accuses the whole system” (second chapter), and the mobilization in the wake of Black Lives Matter (“Black Lives Matter”), “the most important social movement in the history of the United States” (third chapter), to result in what could be likened, with Joe Biden president, to “a dangerous return to normal ”(fourth chapter).

Produced from reports and articles by Christophe Deroubaix and Bruno Odent, specialists in the United States within the editorial staff of Humanity, of Pierre Barbancey, major reporter in the world service, or even of the American journalist Jacob Hamburger, who has chronicled every week from Chicago “his” American campaign in Humanity, but also interviews with personalities and specialists from the United States (Senator Julia Salazar, trade unionist Chris Townsend, researchers Sarah Rozenblum, Charlotte Recoquillon and Nathan Stock, novelist Siri Hustvedt, etc.), this issue allows you to seize, through this presidential campaign of all the paradoxes, the keys to understand the hopes and the contradictions of the United States of this beginning of 2021.