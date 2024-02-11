ISU recognized American with Russian roots Malinin as the best skater of the season

American figure skater with Russian roots Ilya Malinin was recognized as the best skater of the 2023/2024 season. This was reported on the page of the International Skating Union (ISU) on the social network X.

19-year-old Malinin received the “Most Valuable Skater of the Season” prize at the 2024 ISU Skating Awards. This season he won the Grand Prix final and one of its stages (Skate America), as well as the US championship.

On September 15, 2022, Malinin performed a quad Axel cleanly for the first time in history at the US International Classic tournament. For an element whose base value is estimated at 12.5 points, the skater received 13.5 points. After that, he got into the Guinness Book of Records.

Malinin was born in the USA into the family of figure skaters Tatyana Malinina and Roman Skornyakov. The athletes are natives of Russia; in the 1990s they began representing the Uzbekistan national team; since 1998 they have lived in the United States.