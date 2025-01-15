The differences between countries They can be very notable depending on the different areas to which we refer, leaving authentic cultural shocks from gastronomy to culture itself. One of the ones that draws the most attention to many foreigners that arrive every year in Spain are the means of transportationboth public and private, that allow us to move around the entire Spanish geography, something that does not happen in the same way in other parts of the world.

High-speed trains from companies such as Renfe, Ouigo or Iryowhich allow thousands of Spaniards to travel between cities every year without major complications and for a modest price. Something that has drawn a lot of attention to Rachel Anne (@rachelannee on TikTok), an American who decided to move to our country a few years ago and who regularly shares his daily life living here with videos through his TikTok account.

In one of the last ones that has been uploaded to the Chinese platform, the young American has shown what is it like to take a train in Spain and what are the main differences of this type of transportation compared to the United States. As Rachel Anne has pointed out, there are several aspects that vary greatly in Spanish railways, such as speed, appearance or even comfort itself inside their cars.

The reason why it is better to take a train in Spain than in the United States

Firstly, the American has pointed out the difference in routes between American and Spanish trains. She herself has explained that, while In Spain it can be easier, cheaper and faster to travel by train than by carthe same does not happen in his native country.









This travel time difference It is one of the main changes that he has noticed since he settled in our country several months ago: «From Madrid to Zaragoza it is 3 and a half hours by car, but an hour and a quarter by train. From New York to Virginia is six hours by car, but seven and a half hours by train. This is one of the big differences, which We in the United States do not have high-speed trains.», he commented.

Regarding the interior and exterior of the carriages, the situation also varies when traveling by Renfe: «The appearance of the train is also very different. It must be said that The seats were very comfortable on both trains.. The strange thing was that on the train from the United States seats were not assignedthen you choose your seat,” he revealed, showing images of both convoys.

Other differences between Spanish and American railways

The landscapes that can be seen from the seats of each train are also very different, because while the tracks of our country are built far from urban centersin cities like New York the same does not happen: «In Spain they include things like vineyards, olive groves, mountains and small towns. Meanwhile, views from New York to Virginia included industrial cities, neighborhoods like ‘suburbs’ (“residential areas” in Spanish), lakes and trees,” the girl showed.

In the cafes that include both trains some distinctions can also be found. While the American ones are “very cool”, they resemble “a typical American diner” and they offer junk food like hamburgers, the restaurant service in Spain has other options: «The food they served us in the Renfe premium seat it was luxurious. In Spain the options are much fresher and healthier», explained the young woman, showing various products such as a plate with fruits, fresh orange juice, coffee and even some pastries.

Finally, Rachel Anne wanted to comment on what it is like to travel in both countries and has launched a clear reflection on which of the two options she prefers: «Although they are such different experiences, I loved the experience in both. I’m a fan of trains, so I am very happy in Spain», concluded the American.