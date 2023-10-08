Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Channel 12 said that a ban on operating flights had been imposed until further notice.

Data from the “Flight Radar 24” website showed that air traffic had stopped over the southern and central region of Israel.

The Israeli army confirmed on Sunday that the situation in Israel is still out of complete control after the Hamas attack.

According to Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, “Fighting is still continuing in southern Israel, and there are still members of Hamas inside Israel.”

He added: “The number of civilians and soldiers detained by Hamas in Gaza will shape the future of this war.”

The spokesman pointed out that “more than 3,000 missiles attacked Israel on Saturday. Thanks to the Iron Dome, we confronted many missile attacks.”

Conricus continued, saying: “More than 200 terrorists were eliminated by the Israeli army.”