The administration’s warning comes after the company began recalling Monject syringes over concerns about incompatibility between its parts.

Monject syringes are used to introduce or withdraw fluids into the body, while patient-controlled pain management pumps are used to treat different types of pain by delivering medications intravenously..

In June, the company began selling the new Monject syringes, which feature different dimensions compared to the company’s previous versions known as Covidien..

The administration said today that Covidien syringes can be used and that it will work with the company to conduct further evaluations of the problem that appeared in the new syringes..