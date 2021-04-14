William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), warned today, Wednesday, of the danger of withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan.

“There is a great danger once the US military and coalition armies withdraw their forces,” Burns said, in testimony before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, adding that Washington’s ability to gather information about potential threats and act on them would diminish if all of its forces were withdrawn.

But he added, “The United States will maintain a set of capabilities.”

These statements came ahead of an expected announcement from US President Joe Biden regarding plans to withdraw his country’s forces from Afghanistan and end the longest war fought by the United States.