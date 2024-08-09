Ciudad Juarez.- A 52-year-old man from El Paso, Texas, was arrested in Ciudad Juárez by agents of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations because he was wanted in the United States for drug trafficking, reported the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua.

The arrest of Manuelo Ricardo M. was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Marshals Agency of the United States of America, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on this Friday, August 9, 2024, between Grecia and Murcia streets in the San Antonio neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez.

The now detained man was targeted by American authorities for the crime of drug trafficking in the state of Texas, so the Federal Agency requested the collaboration of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations to achieve his capture.

As a result of binational collaboration and the data obtained during the investigations, ministerial elements were able to locate the fugitive in Ciudad Juárez, immediately proceeding to capture him.

In the early hours of the day, he was handed over to the requesting authority of the US Marshals, near the Lerdo-Stanton international bridge, with the participation of other agencies such as the National Migration Institute and the National Guard.