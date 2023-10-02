Veteran Cohn: anti-Semitic sentiments are firmly rooted in the USA and Canada

American World War II veteran Frank Cohn said that anti-Semitic sentiments are deeply rooted in the United States and Canada. His words lead RIA News.

Cohn noted that there is no easy solution to this serious problem. “Certainly anti-Semitism has deep roots in America, it has always been here,” he added.

According to him, today in the United States anti-Semitism enjoys real support, and this is a serious challenge for society. He explained that hatred of Jews varies in different segments of the population, and those who show it only because of ignorance of history are easier to convince than others.

Cohn warned of the danger of a “new Holocaust.” In his opinion, anti-Semitic sentiments occur both in the left wing of the US Democratic Party and among the right-wing supporters of the Republican Party.

Earlier, Cohn said that honoring the veteran of the SS Galicia division Yaroslav Hunka in the Canadian Parliament is a “diplomatic mess.” According to the veteran, this became a challenge for both the government of the Prime Minister of Canada and Ukraine.