The University of Kentucky made a huge mistake when it sent letters of acceptance to half a million high school students.

The number of 500 thousand is very large, as the largest universities in the world cannot accommodate this number, and the maximum number hosted by an American university is no more than 75 thousand.

Many considered the University of Kentucky’s letters a grave mistake, because the university’s program for admitting high school students usually does not accept more than 30 students a year, according to the Associated Press.

Less than 24 hours later, the university sent a letter apologizing for the mistake, citing what had happened as a “technical problem.”

A university spokesman said that only a small number of those on the list that received the message had been accepted, while the vast majority of those on the list did not express their desire to be interested in the program.

He added, “However, we regret the mistake that occurred and we sent a message to those who received the wrong message, and we offered our apologies.”

The acceptance sent by the university was for a health leadership program in the College of Health Sciences.

Although the message reached half a million, the responses according to the university did not exceed only a group of students who expressed their interest in the program, according to Sky News Arabia.

Mary Dougherty, from San Antonio, in the southern state of Texas, was surprised that she had received admission to a university that had not applied to her.