An American will be convicted in Kaliningrad for kidnapping his son and trying to take him out of the Russian Federation

In Kaliningrad, a US citizen will stand trial for attempting to kidnap his son and illegally take him out of Russian territory. The Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Kaliningrad Region reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the department, on July 27, 2023, a 35-year-old foreigner arrived in the Kaliningrad region to meet his four-year-old son, a citizen of the Russian Federation. Without receiving the mother’s consent, the man, under the pretext of spending time together, took the boy to the Mamonovsky urban district, where together with him he tried to illegally cross the state border through forests and swamps.

An American and a child were detained by officers of the Border Department of the Russian Federal Security Service for the Kaliningrad Region. A criminal case was opened against him under Articles 126 (“Abduction of a Minor”) and 30 to 322 (“Attempt to Illegally Cross the State Border of Russia”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant is currently in custody.

