Technically, a profit warning – that is, a warning that a company is not going to make as much money as it had anticipated – should not be a big deal. After all, they are not declaring bankruptcy. Often, they are not even announcing losses. And yet, how many crises have started in the world of big business because of a profit warning simply because investors feel the need to protect themselves against the prospect of earning slightly less. The latest example is Burberry.

It is true that the situation of the British luxury brand does not look the best. In its case, the warning has come while acknowledging that revenues have fallen by 22%, from 701 million euros in the first quarter of 2023 to 545 million during the same period in 2024. Sales have fallen by 21%, while last year they rose by 18%. By region, they have plummeted by 23% in Asia-Pacific, 16% in Europe, the Middle East and Asia and 23% in the Americas.

After making a case for the poor results, blaming the usual suspect, the so-called macroeconomic uncertainty, the president, Gerry Murphy, has described these results as “disappointing”. In addition, the company’s shares have lost half their value since their peak in April of last year. No, things are not going well at all, so Burberry has done what is usually done in these cases: suspend dividends, dismiss the CEO and quickly appoint a new one.

The casualty has been Jonathan Akeroyd, whose strategy of taking Burberry away from the garments that have made it famous, such as scarves, and betting on leather, shoes and, ultimately, luxury accessories, which leave more margin, is now considered to be dead. The new CEO is Joshua Schulman (Los Angeles, California, USA, 1972).

Schulman’s interest in all things fashion and exclusivity was born early in his life. As a child, the Financial Times reports, Schulman wrote a letter to James Nordstrom, grandson of the founder of the eponymous department store chain, to tell him how excited he was about the opening of one of his stores in his native Los Angeles. As Schulman himself later acknowledged, the origin of such excitement lies in his mother’s good taste: “She always made sure I had a kippah.” [gorro de forma circular que usan los judíos] to match the clothes I wore every day.”

Schulman is married to Jim Conley, a technology consultant focused primarily on education and an artist specializing in ceramics. For now, it is known that the couple will move from New York, where they have been living for the past few years, to London, where Burberry has its headquarters.

After studying at New York University and Parsons School of Design, one of the most prestigious in the world, Schulman was an account executive at Perry Ellis during the years when Marc Jacobs, a designer who also graduated from Parsons, reclaimed grunge for the brand’s elite clients. The brand ultimately did not understand Jacobs’ approach and fired him. However, even then Schulman stood out as a bright young man, capable of understanding how new trends in luxury work. Richard Tyler then hired him as sales director.

He continued to excel. First Gucci, then Yves Saint Laurent, trusted him in the late 1990s and early 2000s to lead their marketing teams. After a year at Gap, he finally made the big leap in 2007 as CEO of Jimmy Choo, a British shoe manufacturer that he turned into a cult luxury brand. It was sold to Labelux in 2011 for around 600 million euros. By then, Schulman was already a respected voice.

With his mission accomplished at Jimmy Choo, he returned home, to the Neiman Marcus group, where he was president of the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017. There, the Financial Times recalls, he redesigned its super-premium store and expanded its online appeal thanks to the purchase of the luxury e-commerce platform in 2014. MyTheresa.com.

But fate had a tough time in store for Schulman. From 2017 to 2020, he became an authority figure and was CEO of handbag manufacturer Coach, owned by Tapestry. Schulman improved his sales, EBITDA and popularity before taking the plunge and moving to a competitor, Michael Kors, owned by Capri Holdings.

There, Schulman was expected to take over as CEO sooner or later, but the gamble backfired: John Idol, his predecessor, decided to stay on, and in 2022, Schulman signed off. A year later, news broke of Tapestry’s purchase of Capri in a deal valued at €7.8 billion that has met with resistance from US regulators.

In March of this year, seeing the storm brewing, Murphy began to talk to Schulman. Although the initial idea, according to the president of Burberry himself, was only to incorporate him into the board of directors, the reality that he should have a more prominent role gradually took hold. As the new CEO of Burberry, the American will earn 6.7 million euros, an amount to which must be added a bonus of 4.3 million euros in shares.

For now, the new CEO has rejected the thesis that Burberry should be an English Coach. Not at all. Schulman’s idea is rather that the company should rely on what have always been its strong points: scarves, outerwear and, in general, garments that protect against the inclement British weather. A Burberry more Burberry than ever, even if it is run by a guy from Los Angeles.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda