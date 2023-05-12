The official added that the United States may provide logistical support, intelligence and observers through the US State Department.

He added that the leadership will be headed by Saudi Arabia, and will include representatives of the US Ministries of Defense and State, in addition to representatives of the Chiefs of Staff of other countries, including African and Arab ones.

He explained that the logistical equipment and its application on the ground will appear successively through the start of monitoring operations next week and in coordination with the two parties to the conflict, who will have channels of communication and reduce tension around the clock to address the violations and avoid any unintended military clash, he said.

In response to a question about whether US reconnaissance or air monitoring planes will be operated, the official said that the matter is in the hands of the leadership in Saudi Arabia.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces had signed a preliminary agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to the sources, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces announced their commitment to conducting humanitarian work and meeting the needs of civilians.

The declaration included the army and the Rapid Support Forces affirming their commitment to ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing them with safe passage from areas of hostilities.

The following are the most prominent items of the advertisement signed in Jeddah:

The army and the Rapid Support Forces stress the need to allow safe passage for humanitarian workers.

Commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan, and the preservation of its unity and territorial integrity.

The interests and safety of the Sudanese people are a major priority.

Protect all private and public facilities in Sudan, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

Adopting simple procedures for all arrangements related to humanitarian relief operations in Sudan.

Compliance with the declaration will not affect the legal, security or political situation of the signatory parties.

The delegations of the army and the Rapid Support Forces held meetings over the course of days, under the auspices of the United States and Saudi Arabia, in the city of Jeddah.

The negotiations between the two sides aimed at reaching a real truce, and allowing the arrival of relief workers and supplies, after repeated declarations of a cease-fire failed to stop the fighting, which left millions trapped in their homes and areas.