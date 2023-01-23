Pappas said he removed screws, hedgehog spines, sewing needles and fish hooks, in addition to the rare instances in which he dealt with the removal of extra fingers from the hand.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Pappas said: “Once, I undertook an operation to remove sea urchin spines from a patient’s hand, and the spines were embedded in it to the bone.”

He added that one of the most difficult injuries is caused by the high pressure of the pistols that are used to spray paint on the walls, as the high pressure may cause the paint to reflect on the agent and penetrate the skin.

He pointed out that this surgical case is an emergency because the paint is very toxic and can lead to the amputation of the whole hand.

As for bullet injuries, Papas said that the bullet that settles in the bone and does not move is monitored and if it remains unchanged, it is not removed by surgery, but if it moves, it is dangerous and must be intervened immediately.

He added: “Some of the devices we put in allow people to start using limbs immediately, and technology has come a long way in this field.”