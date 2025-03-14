The wind turbinesor also known as wind turbines, they are an essential part of renewable energies. The amount of electrical energy that occurs through wind is dependent on them, or what is the same, air currents. These modern windmills continue to depend on the mathematical models established decades ago, which allowed maximizing their efficiency. However, many of these, today have limitations because they were created in a technological context different from the current one.

Glauert’s problem

Was Hermann Glauert who in 1935 proposed a key equation to calculate the aerodynamic performance of the turbines, based on the theory of the actuator disk, which allowed to define the maximum power coefficienta fundamental parameter for the design of these devices. A century later, this method has become obsolete, because it did not contemplate certain crucial physical factors, such as the flexion of the blades due to the wind load.

Recently, a young student has managed to renew the mathematical problem. DIVYA TYAGI, Postgraduate student in Aerospace Engineering in Penn State, has created a Amendment to the optimal solution of the Glauert rotor album. Dr. Sven Schmitz, and Tyagi professor, has also been key in this process since it was he who encouraged her to solve it. “It was the fourth student I challenged him to see him and was the only one who accepted him. His work is impressive,” says Schmitz.

Divya Tyagi shows his work on a mathematical problem from a century ago to Sven Schmitz, a member of the Faculty of the Faculty of Engineering and Advisor of Tyagi. | Source: Kevin Sliman/Pennstate

Improve the efficiency of wind turbines

Glauert’s original work focused only on the maximum attainable power coefficient, which measures the efficiency with which a turbine converts the wind into electricity. However, he did not consider the total coefficients of strength or how the blades are folded under the pressure of time. Divya Tyagi has created an appendix to the problem in solving the ideal flow conditions for a turbine with the End to maximize your output power.

In addition, one of the main achievements is that it allows more precision to mold the aerodynamic behavior of turbines under extreme conditions, a crucial factor and an important step for industry optimization.

A great impact on energy production

This reformulation offers better precision in the calculation of the power coefficient, adjusting it to more realistic conditions and thus optimizing the conversion of wind energy.

“Improving the power coefficient of a large wind turbine in just 1 % has a significant impact on the production of the turbine energy, and this is reflected in the other coefficients for which we derive relationships,” says the student. “A 1 % improvement in power coefficient The energy production of a turbine could significantly increase, which could supply an entire neighborhood“