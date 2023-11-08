Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the strikes were carried out by two F-15 fighter jets and came in response to recent attacks targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria, Reuters reported.

The Pentagon announced that the strikes came in response to attacks by militants belonging to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on American sites in both Syria and Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported nine deaths in the US air strike, with Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman telling Agence France-Presse that “nine people working for pro-Iranian groups were killed in US raids on sites used by pro-Tehran groups, including military sites and a weapons depot.” In the city of Deir ez-Zor.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent had previously reported that explosions had occurred in the vicinity of the American base in the Al-Omar oil field, northeast of Deir ez-Zor in Syria.

Armed factions in Iraq also announced that they targeted the American Al-Harir base with two drones, achieving direct targets.

US forces in Iraq and Syria have faced an escalation in attacks since mid-October, which Washington has blamed on factions supported by Iran.

The frequency of attacks intensified after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, following the movement’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said Monday that American forces in Iraq and Syria have been subjected to 38 missile and drone attacks since mid-October, which led to the injury of 45 American soldiers, according to Agence France-Presse.

About 2,500 American soldiers are deployed in Iraq, providing advisory missions to their Iraqi counterparts as part of the fight against ISIS, while about 900 American soldiers are deployed in Syria.