Guardian: Wildfires fuel Hawaii’s desire for independence from US

Wildfires in August worsened the situation in Hawaii and increased the desire of the local population to gain independence from the United States. A British newspaper writes about this The Guardian.

According to the publication, activists from among the indigenous peoples living in the territory of the American state want to restore Hawaii as a self-sufficient island state, seeing this as the only way to preserve it for their children and grandchildren.

It is noted that the fires destroyed many homes and forced the displacement of more than ten thousand Hawaiians. Moreover, the average cost of housing in Hawaii exceeds one million dollars.

West Maui District Councilwoman Tamara Paltin says Hawaii lawmakers have little ability to mitigate the housing crisis. “If and when the occupation ends, Hawaii will be able to govern itself like other countries,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that residents of the city of Lahaina, which was destroyed by a strong fire, began to call for the separation of Hawaii from the United States.

Currently, Native Hawaiians are the only group in the country that does not have rights to self-government. Yet for most of the 19th century, the kingdom was an internationally recognized sovereign state. However, as a result of a coup organized by a group of American sugar magnates, Queen Liliuokalani was overthrown. Five years later, the United States incorporated Hawaii into the state, which is still perceived by local indigenous peoples as an annexation.

Severe fires hit Lahaina and other communities in the archipelago in the first half of August. The disaster destroyed more than two thousand buildings on the islands of Maui and Big Island, of which 86 percent of the buildings were considered residential. Local authorities estimated the total damage and further restoration of the destroyed infrastructure at $5.52 billion.