An American state lifts all restrictions on “Corona”, with immediate effect

It seems that the United States has begun to breathe a sigh of relief after the great success of its national vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus.

These results encouraged officials to set a date for lifting restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the virus.

In this context, the Governor of the US state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, lifted, today, Monday, immediately, all the restrictions of “Covid-19” in effect, indicating the effectiveness of vaccines and their availability in the state.

DeSantis signed a law that repeals local emergency orders to impose restrictions due to “Covid-19”, but it will enter into force from the first of July, and then signed another executive order covering the period from now until the date of the law coming into effect.

“This is the obvious thing that must be done,” the Republican governor said in a press conference, referring to the decline in the numbers of injuries and deaths with the continuation of the immunization campaign.

About nine million people in Florida, which has a population of 23 million, received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the US Department of Health.

“At this stage, there are people who have not been vaccinated, but certainly not because of the lack of supplies or the unavailability of the vaccine,” the governor added.

On Friday, the state provided the vaccine to everyone over the age of 16 without the need for proof of residency in the state, a procedure that has been in place since January to meet the high turnout at the start of the vaccination campaign.

This measure allowed for the vaccination of illegal immigrants who had previously had difficulty establishing residency. The decision also tacitly encouraged the so-called “vaccine tourism” with the visit of many who would like to receive the vaccine to the state.

The vaccines for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available without a prior appointment in federal and state and county centers, in addition to pharmacies and stores.