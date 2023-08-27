Nitrogen breathing as a method of execution raises ethical and legal questions.

According to the American “ABC” channel, the Alabama Attorney General asked the state Supreme Court to set a date for the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was sentenced to death for contract killing in 1988.

The state tried to carry out the death penalty by “lethal injection” last year, but failed.

This action is expected to spark new legal battles over the constitutionality of this method.