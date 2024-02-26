An active member of the United States Air Force set himself on fire this Sunday in front of the Israeli embassy in Washingtonthe authorities reported, while local media claimed that he was protesting the war in Gaza.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. local time, in response to a “call about a person on fire in front of the Israeli embassy”, according to a message on social network X from the US capital's fire department.

When they arrived they found that The fire had already been extinguished by agents of the Secret Service, the police agency in charge of protecting the political authorities of the United States, visiting heads of state and other relevant figures..

According to firefighters, the man was taken to hospital with “critical, life-threatening injuries.”

Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israeli Army/ EFE

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to AFP that He was an active member of that agency, but did not offer more details..

An Israeli embassy spokesman said no staff had been injured in the incident and that the man was “unknown” to them.

Local media reported that The subject, who was wearing a uniform, apparently broadcast live on the social network Twitch, assuring that “he will not be an accomplice to genocide” before dousing himself with liquid.

“I am an active member of the Air Force and I am not going to continue being complicit in genocide,” says the man in the video in which he also points out that he wants to resort to a type of “extreme protest” against the conflict in Gaza, which It started last October 7.

He then blew himself up while shouting “Free Palestine!” until she fell to the ground, according to reports.

The fire brigade and emergency services indicated that the man was rushed to hospital with “critical” injuries, while an explosives unit was deployed to examine a suspicious car, which ultimately posed no threat.

The AFP was not able to immediately verify the images, while the newspaper The New York Times reported that the recording was removed from Twitch.

Palestinians search for survivors and bodies in the rubble of a building after Israeli bombings in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The event occurred at a time when protests are increasing in the United States against Israel's actions in Gaza, where it is waging a war in retaliation for the unprecedented attack perpetrated on its territory on October 7 by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

That day the militants killed 1,160 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250.according to an AFP assessment based on Israeli data.

The death toll in Gaza from Israel's response is approaching 30,000, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, increasing international pressure on the United States to rein in its ally Israel and call for a Stop the fire.

AFP and EFE