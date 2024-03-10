Washington (agencies)

The US Central Command (Centcom) announced that the support ship “Frank Beeson” has set off on its way to the eastern Mediterranean to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, noting that it carries initial equipment to establish a temporary aid port on the coast of Gaza.

Centcom added, in a statement, that “the ship General Frank Beeson left Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, on Saturday, less than 36 hours after US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would work to deliver aid to Gaza by sea.”

In another context, a ship carrying tons of food supplies for Gaza remained anchored in a Cypriot port yesterday, while preparations were being made to launch a sea route to the Strip.

The rescue ship “Open Arms” intends to tow a barge carrying 200 tons of food.

The supplies came from the charity World Central Kitchen, which works with the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms.

The organization said that it has another 500 tons of supplies in Cyprus, and will be sent on future missions, but it is not yet clear when the aid will leave.

Its shipment was completed late the day before yesterday, but a source said that the departure was partly conditional on the establishment of a temporary dock in Gaza to facilitate deliveries, given the lack of port infrastructure in the Strip.