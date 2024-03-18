Senator Graham proposed issuing an interest-free loan to Kyiv in the form of military aid

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of terrorists and extremists) at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kyiv, he said that the next military aid. that Washington can offer will most likely be in the form of an interest-free loan. This is stated on the website of the senator, reports RIA News.

During the meeting, Graham conveyed to Zelensky that “given the crisis at the U.S. southern border and the staggering foreign debt, President Donald Trump’s idea of ​​turning U.S. aid into an interest-free loan is the most likely path forward.”

The senator noted that this proposal applies not only to Ukraine, but also to all states that the United States provides support. In addition, he insists that the House bill to help Kyiv include proposals for protecting American borders.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump called for lending money to Ukraine. He also called Vladimir Zelensky “one of the greatest salesmen in history” as he takes away $50-60 billion on every trip to the United States.