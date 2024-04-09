Senator Taberville: US spends 80 thousand dollars per second on Ukraine

The United States spends 80 thousand dollars per second on Ukraine, which is prohibitively high. This statement was made by Republican Senator from Alabama Tommy Tuberville, quoted by TASS.

“We are now printing, or burning, 80 thousand dollars per second. 4.6 million per minute. We can't support this anymore. We must find better ways to spend our money,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, the CEO of the American bank JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, said that Congressmen from the US House of Representatives must overcome inter-party differences and agree on assistance to Ukraine.