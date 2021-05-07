A sixth-grader of elementary school opened fire in her school in Idaho state in western United States, wounding 3 people slightly before a teacher was able to disarm her, according to what local authorities announced. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the girl was shot at her primary school in Rigby and was quickly arrested by police.

The police did not reveal the girl’s name or age, but sixth grade students in the United States are mostly between 11 and 12 years old.

Anderson said during a press conference that, “This morning, at about nine o’clock and eight minutes, a sixth-grader student grabbed a pistol from her backpack. Several bullets were fired inside the facility and wounded 3 people. Two of them were students and the third was an employee at the school.”

According to Anderson, “During the shooting, the schoolgirl’s teacher disarmed and detained her until the police arrested her.”

The police chief was unable to determine the child’s motives at once, saying only that the girl started shooting in the entrance hall of the school and then continued it outside.

The shootings in the United States are a chronic scourge, and every time an incident of this kind occurs, the country witnesses a renewal of discussion about the spread of firearms, but without any progress in this regard.