The influencers They have a lot to publish at parties. And on these special days there are those who also have their promotional collaborations but are interested in showing their lives on special days. The best proof of this, surely, is one of the first photos or videos that are usually posted of this stage, that of the family posing next to the Christmas treeusually of large dimensions and attention to detail to dazzle followers.

Some TikTokers also take the opportunity to make typical joke or advice videos. And those who have become famous for showing ‘cultural shocks’ They also have a lot to teach these days. And during Christmas there are many traditions and folklore that each region or each family has that surely shock those who come from outside.

This is what must have happened to Emilyan American living in Madrid, when she arrived in Spain. Under the @mamainmadrid account on TikTok, which already has almost 49,000 followers, she usually shows the curiosities and customs of her new city and these days she is uploading many videos about Christmas in Spain. His latest video has accumulated 70,000 views in just four hours.

«Christmas begins with the lottery»

“Christmas begins on December 22 with the national lottery,” the video begins, in which you can see your dining room with the television on and waiting for the draw. He then mentions that on December 23rd it is a tradition to eat chocolate with churros and that Christmas Eve dinner “is the most important gathering with a “great and elegant dinner”which he defends with images of a table with candelabras and everything perfectly set for the occasion, even a television with images of a working fireplace.









Emily continues and does so by showing what she plays on New Year’s Eve, «eat twelve grapes at midnight,” with images of her and her family doing it. At the end of the year, she also highlights that it has to be celebrated “mainly with the family and another big, elegant meal that starts at 10 and ends at 1 or 2 in the morning,” something she highlights with a video of her and her daughter. little girl dancing

Finally, he highlights that he has begun to celebrate the day of Three Wise Men, with more images of him and his daughter posing with King Baltasar, and he ends his explanations with the traditions incorporated by remembering that on January 6 you have to eat roscón. The video ends with a tender image of her daughter tasting a piece.

Emily accompanies the video with the typical explanation of what it shows and highlights that “some of these traditions also occur in the United States (like the big elegant Christmas Eve dinner), but insists that” it was a change for us. Everything is more informal in the United States,” he says.

Users have written to the young woman reminding her of other forgotten customs such as the parade of the Kings or “the traditional afternoon with family and friends on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. “And the zambombas and tambourines to sing Spanish Christmas carols?” another user asked.