The mission of an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts in space concluded successfully on Wednesday, after they landed on Earth aboard Soyuz MS-19. It could be the last time an American astronaut flies to the International Space Station aboard a Russian spacecraft, as tensions grow between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Piotr Dubrov landed safely in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 30. This, after having spent 355 days on the ISS, although Shkaplerov joined them in October, along with a Russian film crew.

They did it aboard the Soyuz MS-19, a rocket from the Russian space agency Roscosmos. In this way, they put an end to speculation that the corporation would refuse to bring Vande Hei back in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on Russia after the start of the invasion in Ukraine.

The Russian Flight Control Center screen read “Landed. Welcome back, Anton and Piotr!”, as well as “Welcome back, Mark!”

The wind blew the capsule on its side after landing, and the trio, who were greeted by a small team of doctors and other NASA personnel, exited one by one. The last to leave was Vande Hei, who smiled and waved as he was led to a reclining chair on the Kazakh steppe.

Members of a search and rescue team arrive at the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, shortly after landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2022. © Bill Ingalls/NASA/Reuters

The American astronaut expressed that, although it was a “very nice” trip, he is “wanting to be outdoors no matter what the weather is like”, since he has worked “indoors 24 hours a day for almost a year”.

He is also “looking forward to making himself and his wife Julie a cup of coffee and eating guacamole and chips.”

For his part, Shkaplerov stated in a live NASA broadcast that although “people have problems on Earth” in orbit “we are one crew.” The space station is a symbol of “friendship and cooperation and the future of space exploration,” he added. This, in reference to Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine, a topic that he preferred not to talk about in space with his colleagues, despite getting along “fantastically”.

Before leaving the space station, the Russian cosmonaut said goodbye to his “space brothers” with a hug, as Vande Hei, 55, is scheduled to return to Houston on Wednesday.

Three Russians, three Americans and one German are still on board. However, they will return to Earth aboard ships from Elon Musk’s US company SpaceX, which began transporting NASA astronauts to the ISS in 2020.

During that span, Russia offered the only taxi service, with NASA shelling out tens of millions of dollars per Soyuz seat. Vande Hei’s trip was part of an exchange with Houston-based Axiom.

New space records

After 355 consecutive days in space, astronaut Vande Hei became the longest-serving American in orbit, 15 days longer than retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who was happy for his compatriot’s achievement as it means ” that we’re making progress.”

In addition, the Russian cosmologist Dubrov managed to position himself among the top five in Russia.

International Space Station (ISS) crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov looks on shortly after landing with the Soyuz MS-19 space capsule in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan March 30, 2022 . © Bill Ingalls/NASA/Reuters

However, a cosmonaut-physician aboard the Mir space station in the 1990s remains the world record after spending 437 days and 17 hours in space.

The space platform carried out 5,680 orbits around the Earth, a journey of more than 300 million kilometers.

Due to the escalation of tension between Russia and the United States due to the conflict in Ukraine, he could be the last American astronaut to fly to the ISS aboard a Russian spacecraft. This is perhaps the most symbolic milestone.

The International Space Station, hanging by a thread

The conflict in Ukraine also led the West to impose sanctions that extend to the space sphere, such as the suspension of launches of European satellites with Russian rockets and the stagnation on Earth for another two years of the European-Russian rover that aimed to reach loving You.

Indeed, the Roscosmos space agency has made it clear that Russia could withdraw from the ISS, which has been serving humanity for more than two decades and is perhaps one of the greatest fruits of international space cooperation, involving five agencies from 15 countries. , which would be equivalent to its end.

Moments prior to the docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at the International Space Station, this Saturday, April 24, 2021. © NASA / AP

This, because Dmitri Rogozin, the general director of this corporation, considers that it is impossible to control the ISS without the participation of Russia, since “it is the country responsible for the orientation of the station and the forecast of dangerous collisions, in addition to supplying the fuel and cargo.

Therefore, “March 31 is the last day that NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have to respond to our request that they lift the sanctions against two of our companies.”

This will define the Russian decision on its willingness to extend the life of the international orbital platform until 2030, as well as on the resumption of joint flights with NASA. For now, Russia plans to participate in the ISS until 2024, with the intention of launching its own station afterward.

However, Roscosmos has already said it will stop supplying rocket engines and propellants to the United States.

The Russian launch program from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana, the British OneWeb satellite launch and the Russian-European Exomars Mars exploration program have also been affected by the war in Ukraine.

With EFE and AP