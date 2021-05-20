They are called to be the future of research, and in a few weeks they will pack their bags for California, New York, Kentucky and Maryland to start any scientist’s dream: a stay sponsored by the Fulbright Foundation and the Community that will allow them work with the best in the world in their field and hopefully return what they have learned to the Region. Murcian doctoral researchers Rosario Illán Castillo, Salvador Ramallo Ros, Antonio García Alcaraz and Julián Salvador Millán have achieved a predoctoral Fulbright scholarship, thanks to a new line of grants proposed through the Department of Universities (which contributes 200,000 euros to the program), Y they already dream in English with the development of their projects.

Launched in 1946 to promote exchange between American students and those from the rest of the world, the scholarships have marked a before and after in the lives of those who obtained them. More than 300,000 researchers from 150 countries, including 44 Nobel Laureates, 86 Pulitzer and six Laureates of the Prince of Asturias. The four doctoral students from the University of Murcia (UMU) will enjoy pre-doctoral research stays at universities in the United States for a period of between 6 and 12 months.

“It is a unique opportunity to work at the highest level,” he admitted this Thursday during the presentation of the program Salvador Ramallo Ros, who is doing a doctorate in Economics and will dedicate his stay at New York University to researching techniques for developing a model for the analysis of temporal processes of economic and spatio-temporal growth that allow data analysis in situations such as the pandemic lived in the last year.

Antonio Garcia Alcaraz, PhD in Organic Chemistry, will develop his work at the University of Kentucky, where he will turn his efforts to discern if the formation of hydrogen bonds is a valid methodology when designing new organic materials with potential use in solar cells. “I did not cry, but almost,” he says, recalling the moment when he was told that he would participate in the program. The young man, who since childhood has dreamed of studying in the United States, he hopes to gain a foothold as a researcher upon his return to Spain, and there is no other career that does not go through the laboratory.

Singer and philosopher, Julian Salvador Millán he is determined to find answers to questions such as what is a work of vocal music ?; What are their conditions of existence and identity? “I think that combining the facets of researcher and singer adds value to the work”says Millán, who will spend a year at the University of Maryland in College Park, where he assures that “very groundbreaking approaches” are being considered to the questions he is studying.

An agreement between the Fulbright Foundation and Seneca allows co-financing more stays from the Region



Rosario Illán Castillo, a PhD candidate in Cognitive Linguistics, will investigate in California techniques to improve the understanding of human creativity by studying how time is imagined and represented in spatial terms from linguistic and gestural data.

It is the first time that the Region has its own call for these scholarships, since until now only Andalusia had five exclusive scholarships for students in its community. The rest of the students have to opt for the national call, which offers eight for doctoral students from all over Spain.

The scholarships, which to date have benefited 82 researchers born or who have studied in the Region, have been awarded by virtue of the collaboration agreement signed between the Seneca Foundation-Science and Technology Agency of the Region of Murcia, dependent on the Business Counseling, and the Fulbright Commission.