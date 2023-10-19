The US RQ-4 Global Hawk drone sounded an alarm and moved away from Crimea

The American reconnaissance drone RQ-4B Global Hawk sounded an alarm over the Black Sea. Real-time flight data publishes Flightradar24 website.

After the signal about the loss of communication, the drone began to rapidly move away from the coast of Crimea, and then headed towards one of the NATO bases. The reasons for the incident are not specified.

The drone in question was already recorded over the Black Sea on September 24, as well as on September 22, during a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Previously, he was spotted in the same area at the end of August.